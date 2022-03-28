YouTube
    India records 1,270 new COVID-19 cases

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 28: With 1,270 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,20,723, while the active cases further declined to 15,859, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

    The death toll climbed to 5,21,035 with 31 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

    A reduction of 328 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 per cent, according to the health ministry.

    Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 13:31 [IST]
