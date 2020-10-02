India recognises centrality of gender equality: Smriti Irani at UN

New Delhi, Oct 02: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said on Friday in India, the centrality of gender equality is recognised in all aspects of government's agenda, While attending the United Nations (UN) meeting on 25th anniversary of the 4th World Conference on Women.

"India today is attaching the highest priority to ensuring gender parity in all spheres of life and elimination on of all forms of gender-based discrimination. Several of our legislations such as those pertaining to sexual harassment of women at the workplace, protection of women from domestic violence, protection of children from sexual offences, and our criminal laws' amendments, have been strong enablers of women empowerment and protection of children especially girls, over the past six years."

The Minister said India has shifted from paradigm of women's development to women-led development.

Adding that India is now focussed on the inclusive growth as well as deep reforms that would bring about transformational changes, the Union Minister credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. She even talked about the reservation for women in India and noted that it ensured more than 1.3 million women are elected as representatives in leadership positions.

Smriti Irani said, "Reservation of seats for women in local governance in the situation has ensured that more than 1.3 million elected women representatives provide leadership in the formulation and implementing gender-sensitive public policies at the community level."

While speaking about well being of women during pandemic in the country, Irani said, Government of India took a series of measures for ensuring safety, security and wellbeing of women during COVID. It included one-stop crisis centres to provide medical, psychological, legal, police and shelter facilities to women under common roof.

Meawhile, opposition delivered a scathing attack on Irani for her silence in Hathras gangrape and murder case few days back saying "We are ashamed to say Women and Child Development Minister is from UP and she is silent. She is a drama queen. She has proven she has no conviction, zero integrity, she is the worst, most shameless Woman and Child Development Minister in history of India".

Later the union Minister said she is confident that Hathras rape trial will be fast and hopes they hang soon.