'India played essential role in Bali G20 declaration': White House is all praises for PM Modi

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 19: India played an essential role in negotiating the Bali Declaration of the recently concluded G-20 Summit in Indonesia and the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that today's era must not be of war, the White House said on Friday.

"India played an essential role in negotiating the summit's declaration. Prime Minister Modi made clear today's era must not be of war," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is quoted as saying by media house.

The White House hailed the Indian PM for saying that today's era must not be of war. "Among other priorities addressed, we have a path forward to addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy," she said.

From Kangara painting for Biden to Pithora for Australia, here's what PM Modi gifted leaders at G20 Summit

"India played an essential role in negotiating the summit's declaration. Prime Minister Modi made clear today's era must not be of war," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

It was held earlier this week in Bali and at the end of the two-day event, India took over the presidency of G-20 in December, which all its members and international community say would be an important milestone in the history of the grouping.

"Prime Minister Modi's relationship was critical to this outcome, and we look forward to supporting India's G-20 presidency next year. We look forward to that next meeting," Jean-Pierre said. She said Biden spoke with Modi and the Indonesian president on the margins of the summit.

Earlier in September, the mainstream American media on Friday praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that this was not the time for war in Ukraine. The Modi-Putin conversation in Samarkand was widely carried by the mainstream American media.

"Modi rebukes Putin over war in Ukraine," The Washington Post reported in a headline. "In a stunning public rebuke, Modi told Putin: "Today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," the daily reported.

It was the lead story on the webpage of both The Washington Post and The New York Times.

PM Modi gifts Biden Kangra painting: What is the significance of this art from Himachal

"India's Leader Tells Putin That Now Is Not an Era for War, The New York Times said in its headline. The tone of the meeting was friendly, with both leaders referring to their long-shared history. Before Mr. Modi made his comments, Mr. Putin said he understood India's concerns about the war in Ukraine, the daily said.

This development came when a section of the West had questioned India's neutral stand on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.