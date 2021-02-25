In any Indo-Pak talks, Kashmir will be off the table

Ceasefire being observed by India-Pak along LoC from February 24 midnight

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. It was announced that both sides had begun observing a ceasefire along the Line of Control from the midnight of February.

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere, a joint statement read.

The statement issued by the armies of both countries said that the move followed a discussion between India's DGMO, Lt. General Paramjit Singh and his Pakistani counterpart Major General Nauman Zakaria.

Complete Statement:

The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021.

Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.