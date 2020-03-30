  • search
    India not in community transmission stage of coronavirus, govt clarifies again

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The Union Health Ministry has sought to dispel rumours that COVID-19 has reached the community transmission stage.

    The ministry while reacting to the various reports today said that the country is still in the local transmission stage. If it reaches the community transmission stage, then the government will admit it, but it is still not there yet, the ministry further clarified.

    This is the second time that the government is clarifying its position on the community transmission of the coronavirus. Earlier the government had said that people should not fall for reports claiming that India has entered Stage-3 ie community transmission. The claims made are misleading and amount to scaremongering, the government had also said.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 30th, 2020

      While clarifying its position on the issue, the government advised citizens to follow the lockdown, wash hands regularly and maintain social distancing.

      Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 16:34 [IST]
