India, Maldives will continue to support each other in fight against coronavirus: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the sentiments expressed by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih after India extended a USD 250 million loan to Male to mitigate the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "As close friends and neighbours, India and Maldives will continue to support each other in our fight against the health and economic impact of COVID-19."

Earlier, Maldives President had expressed his gratitude to the Indian government, saying the Centre has always extended its hand to the occasion whenever the Maldives "needed a friend."

"India has always risen to the occasion whenever the Maldives needed a friend. My sincere thanks to PM Narendra Modi, government and people of India for their neighbourly spirit and generosity following the official handover of USD250 million as financial assistance today," Solih tweeted.

To mitigate the impact of the novel coronavirus, India had extended a USD 250 million loan to the Maldives government in which the State Bank of India (SBI) will subscribe to a Treasury Bond issued by the Government of Maldives with a 10-year tenor.

The loan was handed over at a ceremony in the presence of Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer, Indian High Commissioner Sunjay Sudhir and CEO of SBI in Male, Bharat Mishra.

Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid thanked India for the financial assistance and speaking in Hindi termed India as a "Mahan Mitra" of the Maldives during the tough times caused by the pandemic.