'India-made', 'India-researched' vaccines being supplied the world over: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Dec 13: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said "India-made" and "India-researched" vaccines are being supplied across the world and they are helping everyone get protection against COVID-19.

Mandaviya, who was visiting the India pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai, invited global investors there to invest in the country and strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative, a health ministry statement said.

Speaking at the pavilion, the minister said, "Investors have tremendous opportunities in India because it is a strong democratic country, ease of doing business is a big facilitator and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the pace of development has increased."

He added that the middle class is expanding and people's consumption power is also rising.

Highlighting India's fight against COVID-19, Mandaviya said the country "is a world leader in the vaccine manufacturing sector".

"Our vaccine manufacturing capacity is 310 million doses per month and 86 per cent of the eligible population has got the first dose of Covid vaccine, while 55 per cent of the population above 18 years has got the second dose. This represents India's strength," the statement quoted the minister as saying.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking further the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)', Mandaviya said, "We are providing 'India-made, India-researched' vaccines the world over and helping everybody in getting protected against COVID-19."

Mandaviya said the India pavilion showcases India's rich culture and its journey of 75 years.

It provides detailed information on its industries and development.

"With its theme of a new and self-reliant India, the pavilion truly showcases the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and the rich cultural heritage of India," he said.

Later, Mandaviya tweeted, "Met @FICCI_India officials at the #IndiaPavilion of #Expo2020Dubai. Discussed various issues related to pharma & health sector. Modi Govt is relentlessly working towards transforming, strengthening health sector of India & is increasing its strength, self-reliance in the sector."