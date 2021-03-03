YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India-made Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine - Covaxin has shown an interim vaccine efficacy of 81% in late-stage clinical trials, the Hyderabad-based company said on Wednesday.

    "Covaxin demonstrated 81% interim efficacy in preventing Covid-19 in those without prior infection after the second dose," the company said in a statement.

    The trials involved 25,800 participants and were conducted in partnership with ICMR, the Indian government's medical research body.

    India-made Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results

    "Clinical trial to continue through to final analysis at 130 confirmed cases in order to gather further data and to evaluate the efficacy of COVAXIN in additional secondary study endpoints," the company further said.

    COVAXIN and the AstraZeneca vaccines were approved by India's regulator in January. The government has distributed to states a total of 50 million doses of the vaccines but only 12 percent of the 12 million people immunised so far have taken COVAXIN, according to government data.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine positive news

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X