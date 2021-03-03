India-made Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results

Centre allows states to take call on converting more private hospitals into vaccine sites

New Delhi, Mar 03: Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine - Covaxin has shown an interim vaccine efficacy of 81% in late-stage clinical trials, the Hyderabad-based company said on Wednesday.

"Covaxin demonstrated 81% interim efficacy in preventing Covid-19 in those without prior infection after the second dose," the company said in a statement.

The trials involved 25,800 participants and were conducted in partnership with ICMR, the Indian government's medical research body.

"Clinical trial to continue through to final analysis at 130 confirmed cases in order to gather further data and to evaluate the efficacy of COVAXIN in additional secondary study endpoints," the company further said.

COVAXIN and the AstraZeneca vaccines were approved by India's regulator in January. The government has distributed to states a total of 50 million doses of the vaccines but only 12 percent of the 12 million people immunised so far have taken COVAXIN, according to government data.