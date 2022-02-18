India logs 25,920 fresh Covid cases, 492 deaths in last 24 hour

WHO says new COVID cases drop by 19 per cent globally, deaths stable

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 18: With 25,920 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,27,80,235, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,10,905 with 492 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for the last 12 consecutive days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,19,77,238, while the active case stands at 2,92,092.

The recovery rate in the country is 98.12 per cent.

Expanding the testing capacity further, as many as 12,54,893 COVID samples were tested during the past 24 hours while 75,68,51,787 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.76 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached 1,74,64,99,461.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.