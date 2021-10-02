India logs 24,354 new Covid-19 cases, 234 deaths

After registering below 20K cases for 2 days, India reports 23,529 new Covid-19 cases

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 02: India recorded 24,354 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 234 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. The total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 3,37,91,061, while the active cases declined to 2,73,889.

The death toll climbed to 4,48,573 with 234 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

As many as 57,19,94,990 samples tested up to 1st October including 14,29,258 samples tested on Friday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The country surpassed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Saturday, October 2, 2021, 9:25 [IST]