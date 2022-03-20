India logs 1,761 new Covid cases, lowest daily rise in almost two years

New COVID wave approaching soon? Focus on the five-fold strategy, Centre advises states

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 20: India continues to report a decline in COVID-19 cases with 1,761 fresh infections being recorded, while the active cases declined further to 26,240, according to Union health ministry data.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.41 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent, the ministry said.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,31,973 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.26 crore tests, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 10:03 [IST]