India lists out long list of terror groups as it lashes out at Pakistan

    New Delhi, Aug 04: India's permanent representative to the United Nations lashed out. At Pakistan, while calling the country as a nerve centre of terrorism.

    R S Tirumurti said, it is a well-known fact that Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism. Pakistan is home to largest number of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen.

    Under the 1267 Committee, which submits its report periodically terrorist activities of ISIL al Qaeda and its affiliates. There are several direct references to Pakistan's involvement, he also said.

    He also said that Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan had said on record that there are around 40,000 terrorists present in the country. "Attempts by Pakistan to try and internationalise what is a bilateral issue is nothing new. Contrary to what the foreign minister of Pakistan has asserted, there has been no formal meeting of the UN Security Council on India-Pak issue since 1965," he added.

    Pakistan's attempt fell flat. Even UN secretary general, in his statement last August, clearly referred to 1972 bilateral Shimla Agreement. Consequently, Pakistan's efforts haven't met any traction in UNSC. Even if Pakistan persists, there are no takers here in the United Nations.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
