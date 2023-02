India lists LeT terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as UN-listed terrorist

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 01: India on Wednesday listed Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as an UN-listed terrorist.

"The Central Government considers it necessary and expedient to revise the Schedule to the order issued under the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1947 (43 of 1947) to give effect to the said amendments; Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 of the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1947 (43 of 1947), the Central Government hereby makes the following Order further to amend the Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism (Implementation of Security Council Resolutions) Order, 2007," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Responding to a query over listing of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki by UNSC's ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee, the MEA's official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ""We welcome the decision of the UN Security Council's ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed. Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organisation."

The spokesperson stated that the threats from terrorist organisations in the region remain high and listings and sanctions by the UNSC, are an effective tool to curb such threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region. India remains committed to pursuing a zero tolerance approach to terrorism and will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism."

Two weeks ago, Abdul Rehman Makki was designated a global terrorist by the UN after China lifted its hold on a joint India-US proposal to blacklist the deputy chief of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, paving the way for the Security Council's Al Qaeda sanctions committee to list him through consensus, PTI reported.

The UN Security Council's 1267 ISIL (Da'esh) and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee added 68-year-old Makki to its list of designated terrorists on Monday, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, after years of efforts by India and its allies. The development comes seven months after Pakistan's close ally China had put a hold on June 16, 2022 on a joint proposal by India and the US to designate the head of the political affairs wing of JuD/LeT and the brother-in-law of LeT chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

In 2009, India first moved a proposal to designate Azhar. This was followed by similar efforts together with the US, the UK and France in 2016 and 2017 but on all occasions, China's holds blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the sanctions committee.