YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India likely to receive above normal rainfall in September: IMD

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 31: The country received 24 per cent less rainfall than normal in August, belying the IMD''s predictions for the month, but rainfall is expected to be above normal in September.

    Above normal rainfall to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of central India in September, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday.

    India likely to receive above normal rainfall in September: IMD

    The monsoon deficit now stands at nine per cent and this is expected to come down due to good rainfall during September, he said.

    Weather Update: Fresh spell of rain expected in Delhi from Aug 29Weather Update: Fresh spell of rain expected in Delhi from Aug 29

    Before August, June too had recorded seven per cent less rainfall.

    The country received 24 per cent less rainfall than normal in August, but rainfall is expected to be above normal in September, the IMD said in its forecast for the month.

    Mohapatra also said that normal to below rainfall is expected over north and northeast India and southern parts of south India.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather india meteorological department

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 13:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X