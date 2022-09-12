India launches Taragiri, the third stealth frigate under P17A

The foundation of the Indian Navy and how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj laid it

Mumbai, Sep 12: Taragiri, the third stealth frigate of P17A, was launched on Sunday in Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL), Mumbai by the President of NWWA (Western Region) Charu Singh. The launch of Taragiri is another step in realizing the nation's quest for self-reliance with regard to warship building.

Taragiri is built as part of Project 17A under which a series of such guided-missile frigates are being constructed for the Navy.

LAUNCH OF YD 12653 (TARAGIRI)



The fifth Stealth Frigate of P17A, being built at MDL was launched today by President NWWA (Western Region)



Read here: https://t.co/ucSvQSk9je pic.twitter.com/uvlHakyCqq — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 12, 2022

The ministry of defence in an issued statement said, "Following the launch, 'Taragiri' will join its two sister ships at MDL for outfitting activities towards the run up for their delivery to Indian Navy."

The statement also added that seven P17A Frigates are under various stages of construction at MDL and GRSE (Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers).

The president of NWWA (Navy Wives Welfare Association), Western Region, Charu Singh named the ship 'Taragiri'.

The launch event was limited to a technical launch in compliance with the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, India declaring a state-mourning on 11 Sep 2022 as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

"The event was limited to a Technical Launch as the event is tide dependent, any change in the schedule was not possible," said the issued statement.

Interestingly, 75 per cent of the orders of Project 17A was placed on indigenous firms. "75% of the orders of the Project 17A have been placed on indigenous firms including MSMEs, thus reinforcing the country's quest for 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat," added the statement.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-IN-C, Western Naval Command while speaking at the occasion praised the efforts of MDL, Warship Design Bureau and other Naval Teams in realizing the nation's quest for self-reliance with regard to warship building.

He also said that 'Taragiri' will surely add to the Indian Navy's forte as and when it makes its way into the blue waters.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 12:35 [IST]