YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India insists on Chinese pullback, but higher level of diplomatic talks would be needed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 03: India has insisted on early and complete disengagement of the Chinese army soldiers from the new areas occupied on the bank of the Pangong Tso.

    Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

    During the fifth round of military level commander talks held on Sunday, India said that the Chinese PLA should disengage at the Gogra areas as well. Further it was also told to the Chinese to pullback from the Depsang Plains in Eastern Ladakh.

    India insists on Chinese pullback, but higher level of diplomatic talks would be needed

    While no official word was made available, sources told OneIndia that the talks went late into the night on Sunday. The meeting began at 11 am on Sunday.

    How Rafales will provide India an advantage in aerial combat over China

    The talks were held in the midst of the Chinese refusing to disengage fully on the north bank of Pangong Tso as well as Patrolling Point 17-A at Gogra. The PLA has been refusing to adhere to the disengagement process which was finalised during the fourth round of military talks that was held on July 14. The official cited above said that this may call for higher level of diplomatic talks between the two countries.

    Meanwhile, a battalion of the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army has been mobilised at the Lipulekh Pass near Uttarakhand. Around 1,000 PLA soldiers have been moved at some distance from the border.

    Troops have been witnessed here over the past few weeks outside the Ladakh sector, where India and China have been engaged in a standoff since May.

    However there has been a build up of forces across the Line of Actual Control at Lipukekh Pass, top officials told OneIndia. There has been also been an increase of troops along the LAC in parts of North Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

    Lipulekh Pass has been in the news after Nepal objected to an 80 kilometre road which was built by India to the Himalayan Pass. It may be recalled that Nepal had escalated tensions with India and even redrawn its political map to add the Kalapani area and Lipulekh Pass. It has claimed that these areas which lie close to the tri-junction of India, China and Nepal as its own. India has however matched the strength of the Chinese and is also keeping a very close watch on Nepal in this connection.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india indo china line of actual control

    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 9:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue