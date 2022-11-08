YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India indebted to former PM Manmohan Singh for economic reforms: Nitin Gadkari

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 08: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the country is indebted to former prime minister Manmohan Singh for the economic reforms.

    India needs a liberal economic policy with the intention to provide its benefits to poor people, Gadkari said while speaking at TIOL Awards 2022 event.

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

    The economic reforms started by Singh as the finance minister in 1991 gave a new direction to India as it ushered in a liberal economy, he added.

    "Liberal economy ke karan desh ko nayee disha mili, uske liye Manmohan Singh Ka desh reeni hai (The country is indebted to Manmohan Singh for the liberalisation that gave a new direction)," Gadkari said.

    He recalled that he could raise money to build roads in Maharashtra when he was a minister in Maharashtra in the mid-1990s due to economic reforms initiated by the former prime minister.

    Gadkari asserted that liberal economic policy is for farmers and poor people.

    The awards function was organised by a portal 'TaxIndiaOnline'.

    He also said China is a good example of how liberal economic policy can help in the development of any country.

    To accelerate economic growth, he said India will need more capex investment.

    The road transport and highways minister said the NHAI is also raising money from the common man for the construction of highways.

    Gadkari said that his ministry is constructing 26 green expressways and he is not facing a shortage of money.

    According to him, the toll revenue of NHAI will soar to Rs 1.40 lakh crore by the end of 2024 from Rs 40,000 crore per annum currently.

    Comments

    More NITIN GADKARI News  

    Read more about:

    nitin gadkari

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X