India highlights efforts in fight against pandemic at UN

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 20: India highlighted its efforts in preventing the spread of coronavirus and development of new drugs, vaccines, and other innovative measures for curing infected patients at a high-level roundtable at the United Nations-Commission on Science and Technology for Development (UN-CSDT).

Reading the message on behalf of the Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ashutosh Sharma, at the high-level roundtable held as part of the 24th Session of the UN-CSDT, S K Varshney, Head, International Division of the DST, highlighted the Covid-19 vaccination drive launched by the government for taking care of overall health and well-being of all sections of the society, the DST said.

It said the participants of the virtually organised high-level roundtable organised on May 18 included Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure of Gambia, Minister of Science and Technology of Philippines, Minister of Science and Technology of Pakistan, and Secretary (Education), Ministry of Education, Science and Technology of Nepal, in addition to the panelist from the WHO, Academician from Brazil and Board Chair of Woman in Global Health, United Nations Young Leader for Sustainable Development Goals.

The panellists and ministerial delegations discussed at length measures and initiatives launched by respective governments for using science, technology and innovation to close the gap on sustainable development goal 3 on good health and well-being, particularly during and post-corona pandemic, the DST said.

Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 8:52 [IST]