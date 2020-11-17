Need to hold countries supporting terror accountable: PM Modi at BRICS

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the virtual BRICS Summit hosted by Russia said that through the self-reliant campaign, India has initiated a reform process.

The PM said that during the pandemic, Indian Pharma companies sent medicines to 150 countries. He further said that the vaccine to be produced by India and its delivery will help humanity.

In 2021, BRICS will complete 15 years. Our 'sherpas' can make a report to evaluate the various decisions taken by us in the past years, the PM further added.

The PM also said that terrorism is the biggest problem today. We have to make sure that countries that shelter terrorists and support them are also held responsible. He also said that questions are being raised on the credibility of the global institutions. The reason is because they have not changed with the times. Reforms are needed in IMF, WTO, WHO, PM Modi also said.

During the 12th Summit, held in the backdrop of the 75th Anniversary of UN and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders would be discussing intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, the Ministry of External Affairs had said prior to the summit.

Further the MEA said that the summit would also discuss measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic, cooperation in counter terrorism, trade, health, energy and people to people exchanges.

BRICS: PM Modi, Xi to come face to face for second time this month

This would be for the second time this month that Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President, Xi Jinping would be coming face to face since the tensions broke between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. The last time the leaders met virtually was at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. There was no bi-lateral as the summit was held in a virtual format.

According to an official statement issued by Russia's Presidency in the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation), "The theme of the meeting of the leaders of BRICS countries is 'BRICS Partnership for Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth'."

The purpose of the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020, as it is for multifaceted cooperation between the BRICS countries, is to contribute to raising living standards and quality of life of our people, the statement said.