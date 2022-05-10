India 'fully' supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability: MEA

New Delhi, May 10: India on Tuesday said that the country is fully supportive of democracy, stability, and economic recovery of crisis-hit Sri Lanka. The statement comes a day after Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as the Prime Minister of the island nation.

"As a close neighbor of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability, and economic recovery," the spokesperson of Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday. On the assistance provided by India to Sri Lanka, a statement by MEA read, "In keeping with our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended this year alone support worth over USD 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties. In addition, the people of India have provided assistance in mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine, etc."

On the latest developments in Sri Lanka, Bagchi said, "India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes," it added.

The anti-government protests in Sri Lanka triggered by the island nation's unprecedented economic turmoil turned out to be a tsunami that forced Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign as the prime minister of the country on Monday.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 15:32 [IST]