India fights corona: State-wise data of anti-coronavirus vaccination

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 19: In the wake of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan alleging that Congress-ruled states have not done enough vaccinations against COVID-19, here is the data of inoculation as announced by major states and UT governments:

Maharashtra

Total vaccination done in Maharashtra as on April 18: 1,22,83,050 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 10,968,117 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 1,314,933

Category-wise break up:

Health care workers -1st dose: 10,67,486 -2nd dose: 5,42,627 Frontline workers -1st dose- 11,13,691 -2nd dose- 3,67,965 People above 45 years of age -1st dose: 87,86,940 - 2nd dose: 4,04,341 Rajasthan Total vaccination done in Rajasthan: 1,10,35,511 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 95,57,254 Number of beneficiaries administered 2nd dose: 14,78,255

Category-wise break up:

Health care workers - 1st dose: 4,66,134, - 2nd dose: 3,63,970

Frontline workers - 1st dose: 4,85,412 - 2nd dose: 3,60,500

People between 45-60 years of age : - 1st dose: 37,50,955 - 2nd dose: 108411

People above 60 years: - 1st dose: 48,54,755 - 2nd dose: 645374

Uttar Pradesh

Total number of people vaccinated: 10,742,219 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 9,125,397 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 1,616,822

Category-wise break up:

Health care workers -1st dose: 9,17,658 -2nd dose: 6,18754

Front Line workers -1st dose: 8,23,346 -2nd dose: 4,54,031

People vaccinated above 45 years -1st dose: 73,84,393 -2nd dose: 5,44,037

Uttarakhand

Total vaccination done in Uttarakhand as on April 19: 1595254 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 1344309 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 250945

Himachal Pradesh

Total number of people vaccinated till April 19: 1,32,0098 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 11, 76, 905 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 1,43,193

Category wise break up:

Health care workers -1st dose: 7,84,57 -2nd dose: 6,37,19

Frontline workers -1st dose: 4, 82,70 -2nd dose: 3,51,20

People vaccinated between 45 and 60 years of age -1st dose: 5,11,801 -2nd dose: 4,677

People above 60 years vaccinated -1st dose: 5, 38, 377 -2nd dose: 3, 96,77

Arunachal Pradesh

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,78,493 Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 1,38,560 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 39,933

Following is the data for other states as announced by the Union Health Ministry till 7 pm on April 19:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Total number of vaccinations done: 78,236 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 71,357 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 6,879

Andhra Pradesh

Total number of people vaccinated: 46,13,024 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 40,13,148 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 5,99,876

Assam

Total number of people vaccinated: 15,97,535 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 13,03,062 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 2,94,473

Bihar

Total number of people vaccinated: 56,87,553 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 49,85,475 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 7,02,078

Chandigarh

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,45,600 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 1,19,500 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 26,100

Chhattisgarh

Total number of people vaccinated: 49,57,157 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 44,49,075 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 5,08,082

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Total number of people vaccinated: 43,295 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 36,672 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 6,623

Daman and Diu

Total number of people vaccinated: 40,384 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 35,693 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 4,691

Delhi

Total number of people vaccinated: 26,21,295 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 21,62,311 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 4,58,984

Goa

Total number of people vaccinated: 2,44,577 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 1,98,368 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 46,209

Gujarat

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,04,51,246 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 89,92,115 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 14,59,131

Haryana Total number of people vaccinated: 30,66,316 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 27,40,753 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 3,25,563

Jammu and Kashmir

Total number of people vaccinated: 16,22,150 Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 13,86,613 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 2,35,537

Jharkhand

Total number of people vaccinated: 27,75,433 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 24,27,168 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 3,48,265

Karnataka

Total number of people vaccinated: 72,96,771 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 65,32,579 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 7,64,192

Kerala

Total number of people vaccinated: 58,70,232 Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 51,89,796 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 6,80,436 Ladakh Total number of people vaccinated: 77,857 Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 67,185 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 10,672

Lakshadweep

Total number of people vaccinated: 18,224 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 15,125 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 3,099

Madhya Pradesh

Total number of people vaccinated: 73,29,901 Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 65,66,455 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 7,63,446

Manipur

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,53,124 Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 1,02,997 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 50,127

Meghalaya

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,69,578 Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 1,25,611 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 43,967

Mizoram

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,54,183 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 1,22,419 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 31,764

Nagaland

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,40,106 Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 1,09,570 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 30,536

Odisha

Total number of people vaccinated: 49,30,367 Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 43,11,575 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 6,18,792

Puducherry

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,65,647 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 1,51,684 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 13,963

Punjab

Total number of people vaccinated: 24,18,132 Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 22,05,090 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 2,13,042

Sikkim

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,61,058 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 1,40,119 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 20,939 Tamil Nadu Total number of people vaccinated: 47,11,901 Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 40,91,849 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 6,20,052

Telangana

Total number of people vaccinated: 29,60,305 Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 25,91,197 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 3,69,108

Tripura

Total number of people vaccinated: 8,86,131 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 7,69,529 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 1,16,602

West Bengal

Total number of people vaccinated: 87,64,173 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 75,93,079 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 11,71,094. According to figures given by the West Bengal and Odisha governments, the total vaccinations carried out by the two states are 86,95,990 and 50,10,488, respectively.