Civil Aviation ministry increases cap on India-UK flights to 60 services per week from Aug 16 onwards

International flights connecting Srinagar directly with rest of world to resume from 23 Oct

India extends ban on scheduled international passenger flights till 30 November

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 29: The coronavirus -induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights have been extended till 30th November India's aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since 23 March, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with approximately 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 18:49 [IST]