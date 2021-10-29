YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India extends ban on scheduled international passenger flights till 30 November

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 29: The coronavirus -induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights have been extended till 30th November India's aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since 23 March, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

    India has formed air bubble pacts with approximately 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

    The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

    More FLIGHTS News  

    Read more about:

    flights

    Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 18:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X