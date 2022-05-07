Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa says he is in good health, rejects 'false propaganda' against him

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 07: India has rejected claims it has supplied water cannon vehicles to Sri Lanka under credit lines extended by India to Sri Lanka.

"We have seen reports that a water canon vehicle was imported by Government of SriLanka under a credit line extended by Government of India.These reports are factually incorrect," said Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

"No water canon vehicles have been supplied by #\India under any of the credit lines extended by India in Sri Lanka. Credit line of USD 1 billion to 🇱🇰is intended to help the people of Sri Lanka with availability of food, medicines and other essential items required by the people of Lanka in the current situation. Such incorrect reports don't make any constructive contribution," it said.

The High Commission noted that such incorrect reports don't make any constructive contribution to the cooperation and efforts undertaken to address the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Sri Lanka.

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 19:54 [IST]