YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reports of water cannons being imported under Indian credit line are false

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 07: India has rejected claims it has supplied water cannon vehicles to Sri Lanka under credit lines extended by India to Sri Lanka.

    Representational Image

    "We have seen reports that a water canon vehicle was imported by Government of SriLanka under a credit line extended by Government of India.These reports are factually incorrect," said Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

    "No water canon vehicles have been supplied by #\India under any of the credit lines extended by India in Sri Lanka. Credit line of USD 1 billion to 🇱🇰is intended to help the people of Sri Lanka with availability of food, medicines and other essential items required by the people of Lanka in the current situation. Such incorrect reports don't make any constructive contribution," it said.

    The High Commission noted that such incorrect reports don't make any constructive contribution to the cooperation and efforts undertaken to address the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Sri Lanka.

    Comments

    More SRI LANKA News  

    Read more about:

    sri lanka sri lanka crisis

    Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 19:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X