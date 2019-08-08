  • search
    Samjauta Express arrives in India from Pakistan

    New Delhi, Aug 08: The Samjhauta Express has arrived from Pakistan.

    India had sent its railway crew and guard with a train engine to Pakistan today. The Pakistan driver and crew had refused to come into India.

    file photo, is seen Samjhauta Express train coming from Lahore, crossing Indo-Pakistan border after a gap of two years, on its way to Attari Station. Pakistan stopped Samjhauta Express on their side at Wagah border on Thursday, Aug 08, 2019, citing security concerns.
    India meanwhile denied that a formal notification by Pakistan shutting down the Samjauta Express has been issued.

    "#Samjhautaexpress. Train will run. Train is being moved from Wagah and it will come to Attari," a tweet from Indian railway ministry said.

    Arrangement are being made to bring the stranded passengers to India the Railways had said after the train was stopped at the Wagah border.

    Indian Railway official, Deepak Kumar had said that Pakistan had raised issues regarding the security of the train's crew and guard. We informed that the situation on this side was completely normal.

    Arvind Kumar Gupta had said that they got a message from Pakistan railways that the crew members and guards of the Samjauta Express refused to take the train into Indian territory. They however allowed us to send our driver and staff to take the train from Wagah, he also said.

    370 fallout: Pakistan halts Samjhauta Express

    He further had said that the train engine from Amritsar is being sent for this purpose. The staff will go to Wagah to bring the train to India, he said.

    There are 110 passengers on board the train. 70 are waiting to board the train to Pakistan on its return journey.

    Pakistan earlier said that it has decided to shut down Samjauta Express. The service won resume anytime soon. As long as I am Railway Minister, Samjauta Express cannot operate, Minister, Sheikh Rasheed said.

