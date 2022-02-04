COVID: New Zealand to reopen its borders in October

India crosses grim milestone of 5 lakh Covid-19 deaths

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 04: India crossed another grim milestone on Friday as the country reported five lakh deaths due to covid-19 after US, Brazil.

With over 9.1 lakh Covid fatalities United states tops the countries with highest covid deaths, while Brazil has reported nearly 6.3 lakh deaths. Russia is at the fourth position with 3.3 lakh deaths, while Mexico reported 3.01 lakh fatalities due to the pandemic.

On March 13, 2020, a 76-year-old man who died in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus became India's first COVID-19 fatality. Nearly seven months later, it crossed the grim milestone of the one-lakh mark on October 2.

The country crossed the two-lakh mark on April 28 again nearly seven months after surpassing the one-lakh mark.

While the two lakh coronavirus deaths in the country were recorded in more than a year (March 2020-April 2021), another two lakh deaths were reported in a little more than two months (April 28-July 2).

On May 24, India's coronavirus toll crossed the three-lakh mark. In May, India recorded 1.17 lakh deaths - the highest for any month so far in India.

India reached 4 lakh covid fatalities, 217 days after crossing 4 lakh on July 1, 2020. This was the longest time taken for a 1-lakh increase in fatalities, hinting at low death rate.