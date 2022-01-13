India Covid cases up by massive 2,47,417 infections, positivity rate at 13 per cent

Viral Video: People forced to quarantine in metal boxes as China enforces zero Covid policy

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 13: India logged 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases, (27% higher than yesterday) and 84,825 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 380 COVID patients lost lives in India, taking the death toll to 4,85,035, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's Omicron tally has jumped to 5,488 cases across 28 states and Union Territories.

Maharashtra was the top contributor to India's caseload with 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases. With fresh additions, the state's coronavirus caseload reached 70,34,661, while the death toll increased to 1,41,701.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.11 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.80 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr VK Paul, a Niti Aayog member, on Wednesday urged people to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 amid the rising coronavirus cases.

"Omicron is not the common cold. It's our responsibility to slow it down. Let's mask up and get vaccinated, whoever is due. It's fact they (vaccines) are helpful to an extent. Vaccination is the critical pillar of our COVID response," Paul said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.