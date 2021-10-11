India-China talks: Delhi presses for disengagement at Patrolling Point 15

How Pakistan used almonds to fund terror and back-stab India’s good-will on LoC trade

New Delhi, Oct 11: India has pressed for an early disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh at the 13th round of military talks with China that lasted for around eight-and-half hours.

Sources tell OneIndia that the talks largely revolved around disengagement at Patrolling Point 15. The disengagement has been stalled at this point since the face off began over a year back. The negotiations on Sunday took place on the Chinese side of the Chushul-Moldo border point in eastern Ladakh.

The talks began at 10.30 am and concluded at 7 pm. During the last round of talks, both sides disengaged from Gogra.

India has been insisting that the resolution of outstanding issues in all friction points including in Depsang is essential for an overall improvement in ties between the two countries, PTI reported.

The Indian delegation is understood to have conveyed this view firmly at the 13th round of talks while pressing for bringing down tensions at Depsang.

The talks took place in the backdrop of two recent incidents of attempted transgressions by the Chinese troops - one in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand and another in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two sides held the 12th round of talks on July 31. Days later, the two armies completed the disengagement process in Gogra, which was seen as a significant forward movement towards the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the region.

The Indian delegation at Sunday's talks was led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area in August.

In February, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in line with an agreement on disengagement.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

(With PTI inputs)

