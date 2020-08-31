India-China standoff LIVE: Reforms in processes of United Nations is need of the hour, says PM

India

By Anuj Cariappa

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Sep 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The speech would be important considering the increasing tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The call for inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security would be aimed at China.

Here are the Live updates:

In its journey towards progress, India wants to learn from the world as well as share its own experiences with the world. I am confident that on the occasion of its 75th anniversary, the United Nations and its member countries will endeavour with a strong commitment to maintain the relevance of this great institution: PM Modi. In India, the rights of transgenders are also being secured through necessary legal reforms: PM Modi addressing United Nations General Assembly. Large scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship & leadership. Indian women, today, are biggest beneficiaries of world's largest micro financing scheme. India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks: PM Modi. In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy: PM Modi addressing UNGA. India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values – these include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering: PM Modi at UNGA Starting from January next year, India will also fulfil its responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity: PM Modi at UNGA As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis: PM Modi Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries: PM Narendra Modi at UNGA Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries: PM Narendra Modi at UNGA India’s partnerships are always guided by this very principle. Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country: PM Modi From India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of security & growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind & not driven by our own self-interests: PM Modi India is that country, which in the course of maintaining peace, has lost the maximum number of its brave soldiers. Today every Indian, while seeing the contribution of India in UN, aspires for India’s expanded role in the United Nations: PM Narendra Modi at UNGA When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world: PM Modi Today, people of India are concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion. For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?: PM Modi at UNGA But it is also true that the people of India have been waiting for a long time for the process for the reforms of the United Nations to get completed: PM Modi at UNGA. Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the UN is the need of the hour. It is a fact that the faith & respect that the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion people in India is unparalleled: PM Modi at UNGA. Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?: PM Modi. If we were to make an objective assesment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations: PM Modi We have successfully avoided a third World War, but we can't deny there have been several other wars. Terrorist attacks have shaken the world. In these attacks, people like you and me have died. Thousands of children who could have enriched this world have died: PM Modi. We have successfully avoided a third World War, but we can't deny there have been several other wars. Terrorist attacks have shaken the world. In these attacks, people like you and me have died. Thousands of children who could have enriched this world have died: PM Modi. India is proud of the fact that it is one of the Founding Members of the United Nations. On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India: PM Modi addresses United Nations General Assembly Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the United Nations General Assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)shortly. The sources said India's priorities will be to ensure inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security, effective response to international terrorism, new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, technology for all and streamlining of UN peacekeeping. The sources said India's role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN development partnership fund will also be explained at the summit. India will also highlight its role as a "pharmacy to the world" while elaborating on its contribution to global cooperation against COVID-19 by aiding more than 150 countries, they said. The sources said that continuing with active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change will be another priority for India. Promoting India's role as a net health service provider, India will highlight contribution to global cooperation against Covid-19 by aiding more than 150 countries and as a pharmacy to the world. India will seek to engage intensively in finalising of mandates for UN peacekeeping mission. Will be speaking at UNGA at 6.30 pm. Watch my remarks says PM Modi. Chinese troops “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by India, the government said on Monday. A brigade commander level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve issues: Indian Army on latest incident in Pangong Tso area. Indian troops pre-empted the PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Army's statement Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Col Aman Anand, PRO, Army So far, there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh: Indian Army Sources "Our armed forces are standing fearlessly to protect Mother India. But, when will Modi ji show his red eyes," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi. Days before the Chinese Army tried to carry out fresh transgressions near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, the People's Liberation Army's Air Force (PLAAF) redeployed its J-20 fifth-generation fighter aircraft near Ladakh for operational deployment and they are still carrying out extensive flying there. Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane has already conveyed to all the senior commanders of the Army, overseeing the operation of the frontline formations along the LAC, to keep up a significantly high state of alertness and maintain the aggressive posturing to deal with any Chinese "misadventure", sources said. Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI According to reports, China has reportedly built a surface-to-air missile near a lake, which is a part of the Kailash-Mansarovar. The Indian Army has significantly enhanced deployment of troops and weapons in all "strategic points" around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh following an unsuccessful attempt by the Chinese PLA to unilaterally change the status quo in the area, authoritative sources said on Monday. The Army has also further bolstered overall surveillance mechanisms in all areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after foiling China''s fresh attempt to occupy an area on the southern bank of Pangong lake, they said. We are cognizant of China's rise. Being an immediate neighbour, we are directly impacted by it. India has also been rising in this period. If you have two countries with billion of people each, it's important they reach some kind of understanding & equilibrium: EAM S Jaishankar China's relation with Pakistan goes back to early 60s and aspects of it have been a matter of concern to us earlier too. That is something which will factor in our relationship with both countries: Jaishankar China's relation with Pakistan goes back to early 60s and aspects of it have been a matter of concern to us earlier too. That is something which will factor in our relationship with both countries: Jaishankar Height occupied by Indian Army troops including a special operations battalion is south of Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake near Thakung. Height was lying dormant&can give strategic advantage to side which holds it for controlling the southern bank of lake&areas around: Sources told ANI. China is ready to work with its neighbors to resolve issues left over from history through friendly consultation in the spirit of building friendship and partnership said Wang. With regard to the recent China-India border dispute, Wang said that China has always been committed to maintaining stability along the China-India border and will not be the first to complicate or escalate the situation. China's Western Theatre Command said that Indian troops once again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control near the south bank of the Pangong Lake and Reqin mountain pass on Monday. A special operations battalion was recently inducted into the area & on the night of August 29-30 moved into the area & occupied the heights from where Chinese troops were present barely a few hundred meters: Sources Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Jaishankar said India has been “cognisant” of China’s rise and is impacted by it as an immediate neighbour. “But India has been rising too, and that’s equally important to remember,” he said. Asked about the Pakistan-China nexus, the minister said India factored it in while making policy. The defence ministry on Monday inked contracts worth Rs 2,580 crore for six new regiments of the indigenous Pinaka multi-launch artillery rocket systems, which have a strike range of 40-km. The six Pinaka Regiments comprise 114 Launchers with automated gun-aiming and -positioning system and 45 command posts to be procured from TPCL and L&T, along with 330 vehicles from BEML. In a strategically significant move, the Indian Army has occupied the height on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh which will give it an upper hand in the area. Sources said that on the night of August 29-30, a special operations battalion moved into the area and occupied the heights with Chinese troops barely a few hundred meters away. Chinese Embassy in India releases statement on India-China border situation; says, "Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at southern bank of Pangong Tso." Chinese Embassy in India further reads, "China made solemn representations to India, urged them to control & restrain frontline troops." India-China border not yet demarcated, there will always be problems: Chinese foreign minister Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the India-China boundary is yet to be demarcated due to which there will always be problems and the two countries should implement the consensuses between their leadership to not let differences from escalating into conflicts. He also said that China is ready to manage all issues through dialogue with India. Wang, who is currently on a tour of Europe, made the remarks during an ineteraction at the French Institute of International Relations in Paris on Monday.