    India-China standoff LIVE: Reforms in processes of United Nations is need of the hour, says PM

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The speech would be important considering the increasing tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

    The call for inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security would be aimed at China.

    China

    Here are the Live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:08 PM, 26 Sep
    In its journey towards progress, India wants to learn from the world as well as share its own experiences with the world. I am confident that on the occasion of its 75th anniversary, the United Nations and its member countries will endeavour with a strong commitment to maintain the relevance of this great institution: PM Modi.
    6:58 PM, 26 Sep
    In India, the rights of transgenders are also being secured through necessary legal reforms: PM Modi addressing United Nations General Assembly.
    6:54 PM, 26 Sep
    Large scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship & leadership. Indian women, today, are biggest beneficiaries of world's largest micro financing scheme. India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks: PM Modi.
    6:53 PM, 26 Sep
    In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy: PM Modi addressing UNGA.
    6:53 PM, 26 Sep
    India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values – these include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering: PM Modi at UNGA
    6:52 PM, 26 Sep
    Starting from January next year, India will also fulfil its responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity: PM Modi at UNGA
    6:51 PM, 26 Sep
    As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis: PM Modi
    6:51 PM, 26 Sep
    Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries: PM Narendra Modi at UNGA
    6:50 PM, 26 Sep
    6:50 PM, 26 Sep
    India’s partnerships are always guided by this very principle. Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country: PM Modi
    6:50 PM, 26 Sep
    From India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of security & growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind & not driven by our own self-interests: PM Modi
    6:49 PM, 26 Sep
    India is that country, which in the course of maintaining peace, has lost the maximum number of its brave soldiers. Today every Indian, while seeing the contribution of India in UN, aspires for India’s expanded role in the United Nations: PM Narendra Modi at UNGA
    6:48 PM, 26 Sep
    When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world: PM Modi
    6:48 PM, 26 Sep
    Today, people of India are concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion. For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?: PM Modi at UNGA
    6:47 PM, 26 Sep
    But it is also true that the people of India have been waiting for a long time for the process for the reforms of the United Nations to get completed: PM Modi at UNGA.
    6:46 PM, 26 Sep
    Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the UN is the need of the hour. It is a fact that the faith & respect that the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion people in India is unparalleled: PM Modi at UNGA.
    6:42 PM, 26 Sep
    Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?: PM Modi.
    6:40 PM, 26 Sep
    If we were to make an objective assesment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations: PM Modi
    6:40 PM, 26 Sep
    We have successfully avoided a third World War, but we can't deny there have been several other wars. Terrorist attacks have shaken the world. In these attacks, people like you and me have died. Thousands of children who could have enriched this world have died: PM Modi.
    6:40 PM, 26 Sep
    6:35 PM, 26 Sep
    India is proud of the fact that it is one of the Founding Members of the United Nations. On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India: PM Modi addresses United Nations General Assembly
    6:32 PM, 26 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the United Nations General Assembly.
    6:27 PM, 26 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)shortly.
    6:19 PM, 26 Sep
    The sources said India's priorities will be to ensure inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security, effective response to international terrorism, new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, technology for all and streamlining of UN peacekeeping.
    6:16 PM, 26 Sep
    The sources said India's role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN development partnership fund will also be explained at the summit.
    6:14 PM, 26 Sep
    India will also highlight its role as a "pharmacy to the world" while elaborating on its contribution to global cooperation against COVID-19 by aiding more than 150 countries, they said.
    6:13 PM, 26 Sep
    The sources said that continuing with active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change will be another priority for India.
    6:11 PM, 26 Sep
    Promoting India's role as a net health service provider, India will highlight contribution to global cooperation against Covid-19 by aiding more than 150 countries and as a pharmacy to the world.
    6:10 PM, 26 Sep
    India will seek to engage intensively in finalising of mandates for UN peacekeeping mission.
    4:41 PM, 26 Sep
    Will be speaking at UNGA at 6.30 pm. Watch my remarks says PM Modi.
