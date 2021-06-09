India-China should resolve border issues through cooperation, not confrontation: Chinese ambassador

New Delhi, June 09: The Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong has said that India and China should cooperate and not confront each other. He said that both countries should cooperate and resolve differences on the border through consultation and dialogue.

Beijing believes in resolving border disputes through dialogue and consultation, he said while adding that it is normal for countries to have differences. Border disputes are a legacy of history and should be placed iii the right place in bilateral relations.

He further added that at the same time, our determination to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests is unwavering. China and India should respect each other, treat each other equally, engage in dialogue and consultation and properly resolve their differences to find a solution acceptable to both sides. He made the comments during an interaction with Indian youth leaders.

New Delhi has told China that that it cannot be business as usual and the border dispute cannot be swept under the carpet until full disengagement is completed at the friction points.

When asked about the issue of thousands of Indian students stranded in China who have not been able to return due to the pandemic, Sun gave no assurance and said that they have to continue online studies in the foreseeable future.

Speaking about China's offer to help India fight the second wave of the pandemic, Sun said that China did not stand idly by in assisting its neighbour.

India has not accepted direct aid from China, but has not restricted private companies and traders to source medical equipment and material from Chinese companies. Sun said that the Red Cross of China had assisted the Indian Red Cross with 100 oxygen machines and 40 ventilators, which arrived on May 9 in Bengaluru. He said that China's help to India is a sign of it being a responsible power.

