India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese Army, Rajnath says in Parliament

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 15: Our brave soldiers fought valiantly in Galwan Valley. The Indian soldiers inflicted casualties on the Chinese Army also, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said in Parliament.

There was a face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15, in which the Indian forces inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese forces, Rajnath Singh also said. The indian forces will forcefully counter all Chinese aggressive actions along the border. Since April we have seen an increase in troops and weapon deployment along the LAC in Ladakh, Singh said.

Let no one have any doubt about our capabilities. We want peace and will continue to talk to China. Both sides should respect the Line of Actual Control Singh also said. All mutual agreements must be respected, he also said.

China does not accept customary and peripheral alignment of Sino-India border, Singh also said. There has been a massive build up by the Chinese along the LAC and this has led to several friction points, the Defence Minister also said.

Our Armed Forces will successfully thwart all threats and protect the borders. We should be proud of our forces, he further said.

These are challenging times and in the midst of the pandemic, our soldiers have protected our borders. This is also due to Border Infrastructure Management, Singh also said.

Violent conduct of Chinese troops is a violation of all past agreements. Our troops have done counter deployments in the area to safeguard our borders, the Defence Minister also said.

I have conveyed to the Chinese side that we want a peaceful resolution to the solution. I made it clear that we will not comprise on out territorial integrity. The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar during the meeting with his counterpart also conveyed the same message, Singh also said.

China has mobilised a huge number of Army battalions and armaments along the LAC and inner areas. There are many friction points in Eastern Ladakh, Gogra, Pangong Lake's north and south banks. The Indian Army has made counter deployments in these areas, Singh also said.

Singh further said that India is ready to peacefully resolve the border standoff with China.

He also said that China is not honouring the customary alignment of the boundary with India. The alignment has not only been defined by treaties, but has been maintained historically. However China believes that the border is not defined.