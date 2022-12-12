India, China in fresh face-off in Arunachal

New Delhi, Dec 12: Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a tense face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week.

"On 9th Dec 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area," ANI quoted sources.

"As a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it added.

Story first published: Monday, December 12, 2022, 19:44 [IST]