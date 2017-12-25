Election Result 
India celebrates Christmas: Modi, Rahul wish love, happiness, harmony to all

New Delhi, Dec 25: It's festive time for the entire country.

On Monday, Christmas was celebrated in a grand manner across the nation. In spite of the cold weather, churches across the country witnessed large crowd during the midnight mass celebrations on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Top leaders of the nation sent greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Christmas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for happiness and harmony in society on Monday. "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. We remember the noble teachings of Lord Christ," he tweeted.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi wished the nation a festive season full of joy, love and warmth. "Merry Christmas to everyone. May this festive season be filled with joy, love and warmth," Rahul tweeted.

Saritha Ray, a Bengaluru-based college student, said that Christmas is a festival for all Indians. "I am a Hindu by birth. But my family and I celebrate Christmas every year. It is the time to celebrate India's pluralistic culture. Those who threaten people for celebrating any festival should be held accountable by the law," said Saritha.

In recent times, Hindu right-wing groups had attacked Christians in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for hosting pre-Christmas events. A Hindu right-wing group in Uttar Pradesh had issued warning to schools not to celebrate Christmas.

Story first published: Monday, December 25, 2017, 9:15 [IST]
