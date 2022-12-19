'India bringing world together against terrorism': Union Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Dec 19: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday lauded the Narendra Modi government's international and domestic efforts to curb terrorism.

Addressing the media on Monday, Anurag Thakur said, "the approach adopted by Modi government is zero tolerance for terror. Decisive action has given us definitive results. If you look at surgical strikes and Balakot strike and strike after strike against terrorists has reduced terrorism by 168% in J&K since 2014."

"If you look at the conviction rate in terror financing it is 94%. It is just because of the policies adopted and the new laws made and other international conferences held in India," he said.

Attacking the Pakistan, Thakur said, "There are some countries who are whining. India is making stringent laws against terrorism, and bringing the world against terrorism- these are the reasons for their whining and frustration... While India is bringing the world together against terrorism, some of our neighbouring countries are backing terrorism and loudly speaking in favour of it. Their true face has been revealed on the international level."

"Bilawal Bhutto's statement and Pakistan minister's threat, show the pressure India's strict actions and probes have put on terrorism. Pakistan must stop backing terrorism and terror funding or else they themselves will face the heat of it," he added.

The union minister slammed Rahul Gandhi for his silence over allegations of the Congress party taking a grant from China for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

"Before questioning us on Tawang, Rahul Gandhi must answer, was he with Chinese officials while the Indian Army was fighting China troops over the Doklam issue? Did he question our Army at that time? Did the Rajiv Gandhi foundation take funding from Chinese authorities?".

Slamming Gandhi for his remarks that the Chinese thrashed our soldiers, Thakur said Rahul was busy "eating something" with a Chinese official when Indian soldiers were fighting China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) at Doklam.

"Those who were seen eating something with a Chinese official during the Doklam standoff, should not raise questions. I don't know who was that official was," he said.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that while China was preparing itself to wage a war against India, the Indian government which is in deep slumber is not accepting that but hiding facts from the country.

Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 12:19 [IST]