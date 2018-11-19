India among the top countries with employees who feel they are poorly paid

New Delhi, Nov 19: India might have improved its rank as a country with business-friendly rules but when it comes to employees' satisfaction with their work, the country has still some miles to cover. According to a report released by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on November 16, at least 930 million workers in the Asia-Pacific region face vulnerable employment and India is a part of that club. The report urges economies to better their quality of jobs.

On an average, 48.6 per cent of workers in the said region feel vulnerable and the trend is set to go up marginally to 49 per cent by 2020, the ILO said. This observation stands in stark contrast with the high economic growth in the region over the last 15 years.

Also Read | Cabinet nod for ratification of two ILO conventions on child labour

"The high-income countries in the region and some of the larger middle-income countries, such as China, India and Indonesia, are now experiencing a growing disconnect between growth and inclusiveness," the ILO said in the report titled Asia Pacific Employment and Social Outlook 2018.

In India, the scenario is ordinary as 40.6 per cent of the country's employees feel that they are paid below par and the figure is better only than Bangladesh (54.4 per cent), Pakistan (52.1 per cent) and Mongolia (47.3 per cent). China does slightly better than India at 39.6 per cent. The report, which has used the data of 2013 for the comparative study, has cited Hong Kong (14.6 per cent), Thailand (17.8 per cent) and Australia (23.7 per cent) as nations with least number of dissatisfied employees.