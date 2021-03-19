India adds nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, new high this year

Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against COVID-19, doctors say

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 19: India on Friday recorded 39,726 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over three months, which took the infection tally to 1,15,14,331, according to Union health ministry data.The death toll increased to 1,59,370 with 154 new fatalities.

Registering an increase for the ninth consecutive day, the active caseload reached 2,71,282, which accounts for 2.20 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 96.41 per cent, the data updated at 9 am showed.

Maharashtra witnessed highest spike in daily COVID-19 tally on Thursday. For the first, over 25,000 fresh cases were recorded in a day.

Nagpur city on the second consecutive day recorded highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 2,926, followed by 2,877 in Mumbai and 2,791 in Pune city. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,52,851. The active number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,66,353.