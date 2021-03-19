YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India adds nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, new high this year

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: India on Friday recorded 39,726 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over three months, which took the infection tally to 1,15,14,331, according to Union health ministry data.The death toll increased to 1,59,370 with 154 new fatalities.

    Coronavirus

    Registering an increase for the ninth consecutive day, the active caseload reached 2,71,282, which accounts for 2.20 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 96.41 per cent, the data updated at 9 am showed.

    Maharashtra witnessed highest spike in daily COVID-19 tally on Thursday. For the first, over 25,000 fresh cases were recorded in a day.

    Nagpur city on the second consecutive day recorded highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 2,926, followed by 2,877 in Mumbai and 2,791 in Pune city. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,52,851. The active number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,66,353.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X