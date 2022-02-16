India adds 30,615 new COVID-19 cases, 514 deaths

Arriving in India from abroad: Here are the new COVID-19 protocols

New Delhi, Feb 16: India on Wednesday reported 30,615 fresh coronavirus infections (11% higher than yesterday's numbers), according to Union health ministry data. the country's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 4,27,23,558, while the active cases dipped to 3,70,240.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for ten consecutive days The active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.94 per cent, the health ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.