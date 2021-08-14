Independence Day 2021: How, when and where to watch PM Narendra Modi's I-Day speech

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday in what will be his eighth consecutive I-day address. India's Olympic contingent will be at the Red Fort as special guests on August 15.

The 74th Independence Day is being celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing protocols will be adhered to at the event in the national capital.

PM Modi's Independence Day speech is expected to begin at 7.30 AM after he hoists the national flag.

Independence Day theme

The Independence Day theme will be India First Always First. This year's theme would be to honour the memory of the freedom fighters.

Where to watch:

The Independence Day celebrations can be watched live on mobile phones and online. PM Modi's address will be broadcast LIVE by national public broadcaster Doordarshan, while the Press Information Bureau (PIB), too, will live-stream the speech on its YouTube channel, as well as on its Twitter handle.

The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will also air the national address. Also, the PMO's Twitter handle will provide LIVE updates of the speech.

Press Information Bureau

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aefZeUY-50

National broadcaster Doordarshan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVz8LyjSC_k