YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Indian Air Force Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IAF chopper makes precautionary landing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 08: An advanced light helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday made a precautionary landing in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh after it developed a technical snag, officials said.

      IAF chopper makes an emergency landing in UP's Saharanpur: Watch the video | Oneindia News

      A spokesperson of the IAF said the helicopter landed safely following prompt and swift emergency action by the air crew.

      IAF chopper makes precautionary landing
      Image Courtesy: ANI

      "An advanced light helicopter of Indian Air Force was airborne from Air Force station Sarsawa on a routine training mission. Approximately 30 nautical mile out of Sarsawa, the helicopter developed a technical snag and carried out precautionary landing South of the airfield," he said.

      Watch: Rafale forms figure of 8 on 88th anniversary of IAF

      The official said a rescue team has been sent to the area where the chopper made the precautionary landing.

      More INDIAN AIR FORCE News

      Read more about:

      indian air force

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X