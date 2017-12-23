‘INC stands for India's Notoriously Corrupt Congress Party’, BJP replies to Rahul

New Delhi, Dec 23: The new Congress president Rahul Gandhi seems to be in no mood to stop attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP, on its part, too is always ready to counter any allegations hurled against the saffron party by the opposition Congress and its new party president.

On Friday, after chairing his first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting as the party president, Rahul interacted with the media. He stated that "the BJP is all about lies".

Replying to Rahul's jibe, the BJP stated that "the Congress is synonymous with corruption".

"The Congress party, thanks to the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, is now a minor regional party. The INC now stands for India's Notoriously Corrupt Congress Party, not Indian National Congress. Rahul is lying every day, which is leading to the erosion of his credibility," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao told ANI.

Rao added that the BJP's "Gujarat model" has been accepted, contrary to Rahul's claims as the party has won the recent state elections by bagging 99 seats in the 182-member Legislative Assembly.

"The Amethi model (Rahul is a member of Parliament (MP) from the Uttar Pradesh's constituency) has been rejected by the people of India, as it signifies poverty and underdevelopment," Rao said.

Escalating his attack on the BJP, newly-elected Congress president alleged that the entire architecture, structure and foundation of the ruling party was based on "lies" and PM Modi's "Gujarat model was flawed and fake".

"Whether you look at the Modi Model or the promise of Rs 15 lakhs in every bank account, demonetisation or Gabbar Singh Tax... everything is a lie," Rahul told reporters after chairing his first CWC meeting as the party president.

"The whole architecture of BJP is about lies, the whole structure is about lies. The Modi Model in Gujarat was a lie. When we spoke to the people, they said there's no model, what's going on is that the BJP is stealing their resources," the 47-year-old politician alleged.

Rahul also questioned Modi's silence on allegations of financial irregularities against BJP president Amit Shah's son and the Congress charges on the Rafale aircraft deal.

"One by one, the BJP's lies are coming out. First: Amit Shah's son, who converted Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in three months. The PM has nothing to say about it. Second: the Rafale deal is altered, one industrialist reaps all the benefits. We asked PM Modi three questions, but he wasn't able to answer a single one," he said.

Rahul said the recent 2G spectrum scam case verdict is a vindication of the Congress party's stance.

The scion of the Gandhi family added that the alleged scam surrounding the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-era policy was a fabrication by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Everyone knows about 2G, the truth has come out in front of you," he said.

In looks like in the coming days, in the wake of Assembly elections in eight states in the country in 2018, the war of words between the BJP and the Congress would continue.

OneIndia News