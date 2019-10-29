  • search
    Inappropriate to comment on Ayodhya matter now: Kalyan Singh

    New Delhi, Oct 29: Senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh has said it was "inappropriate" to comment on the possibility of constructing a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya as the matter is before the Supreme Court

    He was asked about statements by some BJP leaders on the prospects of constructing the temple at the site.

    File photo of Kalyan Singh

    "All should wait for the Supreme Court verdict as saying anything before it by any of the parties concerned is not appropriate," Singh told reporters on Sunday.

    Ayodhya verdict will have impact on future generations: Muslim side

    The BJP leader advised people to be "patient" instead of trying to preempt the situation as it is expected that the long-awaited judgement" would be delivered before November 17.

    Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the disputed structure was pulled down on December 6, 1992.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 6:23 [IST]
