In Yogi’s UP, illicit liquor trade now punishable with death

In a stern message to those indulging in illicit liquor trade, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh amended a 107 year old law and approved capital punishment in such cases.

The UP Excise Act was amended in which capital punishment to those involved in illicit liquor trade was approved. UP became the second state in the country after Gujarat to have introduced death penalty for this crime.

The capital punishment will not only act as deterrent to spurious liquor trade but also curb the smuggling from neigbouring states which results in huge revenue losses to the state exchequer," pointed the State Excise Minister Jai Pratap Singh.

The Cabinet approved many amendments into UP Excise Act, 1910 and added another Section 60 (K) which has recommended 10 year imprisonment or Rs 10 lakh fine or both and capital punishment, depending on the severity of the crime, in case of permanent disability and deaths against those involved in manufacturing, selling and smuggling of illicit liquor.

Earlier, there were minor fines against the culprits ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. The culprits used to go scot free after paying the fine and get back to the same crime again.

The new provisions will certainly help the state to put an end and curb trade of illicit liquor to save people from hooch tragedies," claimed the State Minister.

On the recommendations of the State Cabinet, the Governor will soon promulgate an ordinance to make proposed amendments into UP Excuse Act, 1910 effective.

OneIndia News