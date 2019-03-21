  • search
    In UP, who will be impacted by a solo fight by the Congress

    New Delhi, Mar 21: With the SP and BSP leaving the Congress out of their coalition in Uttar Pradesh, the big question is who will this decision impact.

    The votes of the Muslims, Yadavs, Jatav and Brahmin votes would be very crucial for all parties including the BJP.

    Both Mayawati and Akhikesh Yadav has said that the Congress will not impact their voter base. They feel that the Congress would in turn eat into the upper caste vote bank of the BJP.

    At least 67 per cent of the Brahmins are with the BJP, while the Congress has the backing of 12 per cent. Even here as per the 2014 data, the SP and BSP combine enjoy 21 per cent of the Brahmin votes.

    BJP's publicity looks good, but the reality is different: Priyanka Gandhi

    In this scenario, the Congress would bank heavily on the Muslim votes. While the SP and BSP enjoy 80 per cent of the Muslim votes, in the case of the Congress it is 20 per cent.

    However the Congress feels that the Muslims would back them heavily in this election.
    In the case of the Yadavs, the SP and BSP enjoy 80 per cent of support in comparison to the 4 per cent for the Congress. The BJP on the other hand enjoys 16 per cent of the Yadav votes.

    Among the Jatavs, the Congress got 3 per cent in comparison to the 79 per cent that the SP and BSP enjoy. For the BJP it is 17 per cent in this segment.

    In such a scenario, it would be the Muslim and SC votes that would make all the different. The Census data of 2011 suggests that Uttar Pradesh has 19 per cent Muslims, while the SC population accounts for 21 per cent.

