In UP villagers get cocktail vaccine dose: Covishield first, Covaxin next

New Delhi, May 26: A group of villagers in Uttar Pradesh were given a mixed dose of vaccines. Around 20 villagers in Siddharthnagar district near the border with Nepal were given both Covishield and Covaxin.

Officials while calling it an oversight said that none has faced any adverse health effects and those responsible will be punished. The incident took place at the Primary Health Centre in the district which is around 270 kilometres from Lucknow. The villagers were injected Covishield in the first week of April and then given Covaxin as the second dose on May 14.

"This is definitely an oversight. There are no instructions from the government to administer two different vaccines. We had ordered an enquiry and have got the report. I have asked for an explanation from those who are guilty. We will take whatever action is possible," Sandeep Chaudhary, chief medical officer said.

Our teams have spoken to everyone and also met with all those who were given the cocktail dose. They are healthy and not facing any health problems, the CMO also said.

