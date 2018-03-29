In UP, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is now Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has passed an order to introduce the word, 'Ramji' as the middle name of Dr. B R Ambedkar. The state government acting on the recommendations of Governor, Ram Naik directed all the departments and High Court Benches in Lucknow and Allahabad to replace Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in all documents with Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. This was how Dr Ambedkar had signed his name in the pages of the Indian Constitution.

While the spelling of Ambedkar in English will remain unchanged, the spelling in Hindi will change so that his name is pronounced 'Aambedkar'. Dr Lalji Prasad Nirmal, director of the Babasahib Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha, said that the campaign had been initiated by Governor Ram Naik in December 2017, who had written to PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath and also the mahasabha, expressing the need to spell Ambedkar correctly.

"Ramji was the name of DR Ambedkar and as per the practice in Maharashtra a person's father's name is used as his/ her middle name," he said.

OneIndia News

