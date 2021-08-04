YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In unprecedented move, Afghan’s first VP takes to streets against Taliban

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 04: In a significant move, the first Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh took part in a civilian protest against the Taliban and Pakistan on the streets of Kabul.

    In unprecedented move, Afghan’s first VP takes to streets against Taliban

    Pakistan has been accused by Afghanistan of backing the Taliban which has increased activity in the wake of the US withdrawing from the country. Saleh is one of the most protected persons in Afghanistan. He has been a constant target of the ISI and its proxy the Haqqani Network.

    Saleh slammed Pakistan for supporting the Taliban. He said that God is not Pakistan's product. "It was such an historic moment to echo the Kabul masses " Allah o Akbar, death to Talib terrorists & their backer". Unforgettable moments of emotions & patriotism," he said on Twitter.

    Espionage: Two ISI agents charged by NIA for leaking vital information relating to ArmyEspionage: Two ISI agents charged by NIA for leaking vital information relating to Army

    Hours before he took part in the protests, Saleh said that the public hangings and extra judicial killings are uniting the people of Afghanistan against the Taliban. Shame to its backers, he also said.

    More AFGHANISTAN News  

    Read more about:

    afghanistan taliban

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X