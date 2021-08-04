In unprecedented move, Afghan’s first VP takes to streets against Taliban

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 04: In a significant move, the first Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh took part in a civilian protest against the Taliban and Pakistan on the streets of Kabul.

Pakistan has been accused by Afghanistan of backing the Taliban which has increased activity in the wake of the US withdrawing from the country. Saleh is one of the most protected persons in Afghanistan. He has been a constant target of the ISI and its proxy the Haqqani Network.

First vice president, @AmrullahSaleh2 on the streets of Kabul among people.

God is great pic.twitter.com/Kyfj9fGDG8 — Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) August 3, 2021

Saleh slammed Pakistan for supporting the Taliban. He said that God is not Pakistan's product. "It was such an historic moment to echo the Kabul masses " Allah o Akbar, death to Talib terrorists & their backer". Unforgettable moments of emotions & patriotism," he said on Twitter.

Hours before he took part in the protests, Saleh said that the public hangings and extra judicial killings are uniting the people of Afghanistan against the Taliban. Shame to its backers, he also said.