In two years, hookworms drained 22 litres of blood from a 14-year-old body

In a shocking incident, doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) found out that hookworms have been hiding inside in small intestine of a 14-year-old boy. What was even more shocking was that the hookworms sucked 22 litres of blood over the two years.

The boy who hails from Haldwani in Uttarakhand was suffering from major weight loss and stunted growth. He was later sent to Delhi for the treatment as the doctors were clueless about his blood loss.

The doctors later performed capsule endoscopy, during which they found hookworms buried in the mucosa of the small bowel, actively sucking blood.

It is learnt that Hookworm manifestation if not diagnosed timely can not only lead to their multiplication but also significant blood loss and complications.

What is hookworm infestation?

Hookworms are parasites. This means they live off other living things. Hookworms affect your lungs and small intestine. Humans contract hookworms through roundworm eggs and larvae found in dirt contaminated by faeces.

How do you know if you have hookworms?

According to the experts, the hookworm infestation is found commonly in the Asian population. These worms mostly enter the individual's body through contaminated drinking water, unhygienic food, dirty hands and walking barefoot on the soil.

Symptoms:

There are no specific symptoms or signs of hookworm infection, but they give rise to a combination of intestinal inflammation and progressive iron-deficiency anaemia and protein deficiency.

