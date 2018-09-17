In second chargesheet against Mallya, bank officials, finance ministry officials under scanner

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Central Bureau of Investigation is set to file a second charge sheet against former liquor baron, Vijay Mallya. CBI sources tell OneIndia that it would name a few bank officials in the Rs 6,000 crore loan fraud case.

The loans it may be recalled were taken from a consortium of 17 banks led by the State Bank of India and Kingfisher had begun defaulting on them from 2009 onwards.

CBI sources say that loans were handed out despite Kingfisher's credit worthiness being low and the securities had been overvalued. The source also said that during the probe it was found that some bank officials had played a key role in the disbursal of loans, which had several irregularities.

Last year the CBI had filed a case against Mallya in the Rs 900 crore loan case. The loan was given by the IDBI Bank in which several senior officials were allegedly involved.

The source said that in the new chargesheet, several officials of the banks including those from the SBI would be named. They have misused their position and we have ample evidence against them, an official from the CBI also said.

Further the CBI is also set to name several persons from Kingfisher, including Mallya in the chargesheet. Several senior officials of the airlines, including the then CFO, Raghunathan too are likely to be named. The role of some from the finance ministry too is under probe and there is a likelihood of them featuring in the chargesheet as well.