  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In S A S Geelani’s exit from Hurriyat, an ISI conspiracy hatched in PoK

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: Kashmiri hardliner, Syed Ali Shah Geelani had last week, announced his exit from the Hurriyat Conference faction.

    His exit comes after he had headed it for 17 years. While exiting, the grouping, he raised the cross border drug trade issue, which is sponsored by Pakistan's ISI.

    In S A S Geelani’s exit from Hurriyat, an ISI conspiracy hatched in PoK

    However the real reason for his exit was the steady pace at which he was losing a grip over the Hurriyat's PoK faction. The real trouble began for Geelani, when the ISI decided to override his decision to nominate Abdullah Gilani to the top post.

    Hardline J&K separatist, S A S Geelani quits Hurriyat Conference

    While the ISI continued to promote younger leaders in the Hurriyat, Gilani had fought back and nominated Gilani to the top post. However the ISI stepped in and engineered the election of Mohammad Hussain Khateeb as the PoK chapter's convenor. This was embarrassing for Geelani and he had raised several complaints too. He said that he was upset that the representatives of the PoK chapter had been sending their relatives to the PoK assembly over the past two years.

    While announcing his decision to step down, Geelani said in his letter that the leaders in PoK were trying to be part of the government and ministries. Recent investigations had led to the explosion of some people owing to financial irregularities and many other issues.

    The ISI, on the other hand was upset with the old guard. The ISI felt that the old guard was unable to rake up passions and get the youth the streets. Further, the old guard did absolutely nothing after the government of India abrogated Article 370. It felt the need to replace them with a younger lot of people.

    More SYED ALI SHAH GEELANI News

    Read more about:

    syed ali shah geelani hurriyat conference isi

    Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue