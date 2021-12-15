In Rajya Sabha, BJP MP calls protesting opposition members 'Omicron', a threat to democracy

New Delhi, Dec 15: A BJP MP, on Wednesday, compared the opposition members protesting in Rajya Sabha with "Omicron", alleging that they were a threat to democracy, and asked them to take the "Modi vaccine" to protect themselves from the new coronavirus variant.

Participating in a short-duration discussion on the situation arising out of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the upper jouse of Parliament, BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla alleged that the opposition members were running away from the debate as they did not want to recognise the efforts of the government in controlling the spread of the virus.

He also urged them to follow social distancing norms and wear masks while protesting in the Well of the House. Shukla asked the protesting members to take the vaccine against COVID-19 which, he said, the opposition had earlier dubbed as "Modi vaccine" or "BJP vaccine".

"We all are discussing Omicron and Omicron is standing right before us," Shukla said, pointing towards the opposition members.

"I feel that there cannot be a bigger Omicron than this, which is not allowing Parliament to function. That is why there is a danger to democracy in Parliament because of these Omicrons. These Omicrons are not becoming silent even when the Chair is making efforts," he said, again pointing towards the protesting opposition members.

The opposition members objected to his remarks, with Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD saying he has no right to speak so.

Shukla said the entire world is in the grip of the virus in 2020 and when the entire world was fighting COVID-19, two vaccines were developed in India and a majority of the population has been administered with these vaccines.

"Some people used to say these are 'Modi vaccines' or 'BJP vaccines', but they too have taken these vaccines to save their lives," he said.



He said the WHO has expressed concerns over the new variant. It is very important to be cautious against this virus.

"But what should we do about this new virus, which instead of sitting on its seat has come into the Well," he said, pointing towards the opposition members.

He said the government is taking caution to ensure that there are no casualties and has already issued guidelines to tackle the Omicron variant.

The BJP member said the opposition members do not want to discuss the matter and they are running away from a discussion because they want to disturb the House and want to negate all efforts made by the government to control the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Objecting to his remarks, Manoj Jha said, "Our senior member from BJP, while speaking on the debate, called all of us (opposition) as Omicron. Is it right to use such language. Such terminology angers us," he said, adding, "We all should collectively take back the suspension and the dignity of opposition should be restored."

The opposition has been protesting the suspension of 12 opposition members in Rajya Sabha.