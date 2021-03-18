In Rajasthan students of Classes 1 to 5 to be promoted without exam

YouTube
    Jaipur, Mar 18: The students of Classes 1 to 5 in Rajasthan will be promoted without exams this year due to the disruptions caused due to COVID-19.

    However students of Classes 6,7,8,9 and 11 will be promoted only after clearing the final exams, state education minister, Govind Singh Dotasara said. He also said that the students of Classes 1 to 5 will be promoted on the basis of internal evaluations done under Smile-1, Smile-2 and Aao Ghar se Seekhe programme.

    Announcing the exam dates for the rest of the exams, he said, " the examinations for classes 6 to 7 will be held from 15 April to 22 April at school level, whereas examinations for classes 9 to 11 will be held from 6 April to 22 April at district level."

    The exams for class 8 students will be held as per the schedule announced by the Rajasthan Board of Education. Results for Classes 6, 7 and 9 will be declared on April 30 and the new academic session will begin from May 1 onwards.

    Thursday, March 18, 2021, 11:09 [IST]
